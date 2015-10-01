UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 1 European Medicines Agency :
* Management board nominates Guido Rasi as executive director
* Deputy exec director Andreas Pott will continue to lead EMA operations and to legally represent agency until new executive director has officially taken up his duties
* At an extraordinary session on 1 Oct, board selected Professor Rasi from a shortlist of candidates provided by the European Commission. Source text: (bit.ly/1GkgohN)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources