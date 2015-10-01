Oct 1 European Medicines Agency :

* Management board nominates Guido Rasi as executive director

* Deputy exec director Andreas Pott will continue to lead EMA operations and to legally represent agency until new executive director has officially taken up his duties

* At an extraordinary session on 1 Oct, board selected Professor Rasi from a shortlist of candidates provided by the European Commission. Source text: (bit.ly/1GkgohN)