Oct 1 Weborama SA :

* H1 consolidated operating loss 148,000 euros ($165,641.60) compared with profit of 429,000 euros for same period in 2014

* H1 net result from consolidated companies stood at 238,000 euros versus 506,000 euros year ago

* H1 consolidated revenue stood at 11,975,000 euros, an increase of 4 pct

* Cash and cash equivalents stood at 6.1 million euros at 30 June