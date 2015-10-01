Oct 1 Atlas Mara Ltd

* Places $63.4 million 5-year senior secured convertible bonds

* Use net proceeds of issue of bonds to fund near-term acquisition opportunities and for general corporate purposes

* Bonds carry a coupon of 8.0% and will be issued at an issue price of 82.7% of their principal amount

* Bonds have a maturity date of 31 December 2020 and are convertible into ordinary shares of Atlas Mara at a price of $11.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: