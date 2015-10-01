Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 1 Genoway SA :
* H1 operating income 0.3 million euros ($335,940) versus 0.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net income 22,000 euros versus 51,000 euros year ago
* H1 revenue 3.9 million euros versus 4.0 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1iOvPcq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, April 6 A U.S. House of Representatives panel will meet on Thursday to consider a change to the stalled Republican healthcare bill before lawmakers leave for a two-week recess, a spokeswoman for the House Rules Committee said.
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.