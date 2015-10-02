BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 Southern View Finance Ltd
* Svf further confirms that fulcrum has elected to settle purchase consideration due to svf by creation of a loan claim in favour of svf
Svf hereby confirms that all conditions precedent to which deal with fulcrum financial agreements were subject have been fulfilled or waived
Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016