BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :
* Says will acquire 6,500 square metres of commercial premises at Vilnius Gates Complex
* Signed an agreement to that effect on Oct. 1, with Ranga IV Investicijos UAB, which is undergoing restructuring
To finance the transaction, board foresees new public issue of shares which will be offered both to current shareholders and other investors

Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016