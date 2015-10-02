Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 2 SDL Plc :
* Chief Executive Officer Mark Lancaster will be stepping down from board
* Will be leaving company on Oct. 31, 2015
* Board will appoint shortly an international search firm to identify suitable candidates
* Trading for full year remains in line with its expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order