BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 2 Tritax Big Box REIT Plc :
* New 500 million pounds secured debt facility agreed
* Facility will refinance 253.34 million pounds of group's existing debt currently provided by Barclays Bank Plc and Santander UK Plc
* Facility will refinance 253.34 million pounds of group's existing debt currently provided by Barclays Bank Plc and Santander UK Plc

* Existing loans with Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale will remain outside facility and are unaffected
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016