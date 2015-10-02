Oct 2 Tritax Big Box REIT Plc :

* New 500 million pounds secured debt facility agreed

* Facility will refinance 253.34 million pounds of group's existing debt currently provided by Barclays Bank Plc and Santander UK Plc

* Existing loans with Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale will remain outside facility and are unaffected