BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 2 Rothschild & Co SCA :
* Has entered into agreement to sell its UK asset finance business, Five Arrows Leasing Group Limited ("Five Arrows Leasing"), to Paragon Bank PLC
* Transaction of approximately GBP 117 million expected to complete by 3 November 2015
* Expects the transaction to result in an exceptional accounting gain of approximately 90 million euros ($101 million) Source text: bit.ly/1N78nVd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: