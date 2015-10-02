Oct 2 Zeltia SA :

* Says its unit, Sylentis SA, presents results of phase IIb of dose-finding with bamosiran (SYL040012) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension

* Says all doses of bamosiran decreased intraocular pressure (IOP) similarly

* Says secondary objective of non-inferiority study versus timolol was not reached in the total study population

* Says bamosiran showed very good tolerance, whereas adverse effects were reported more frequently in patients treated with timolol Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)