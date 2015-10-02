Oct 2 CapMan Oyj :

* Sells its holding in Swereco Group, a Swedish manufacturer of OTC products

* Buyer is Karo Bio AB (publ)

* Says transaction was completed on Oct. 1

* Funds managed by CapMan owned 35.75 pct of the company's equity prior to the transaction

