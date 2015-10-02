BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 Santander UK Plc
* Steve Pateman will be stepping down as executive director and head of UK Banking with immediate effect
Steve Pateman will remain with company until Dec. 31, 2015
Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016