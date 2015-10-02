UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 2 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd
* Earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) will increase between 15 percent and 25 percent on prior year
* Sees HEPS of 61.09 cents to 66.40 cents for the 26 weeks ended Aug. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.