BRIEF-Russ Reid, Grizzard to merge
Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge
Oct 1 Altice NV :
* Altice prices 1.61 billion euro ($1.80 billion) capital raising
* Placing comprised 69,997,600 A Shares at a price of 17.00 euros per share and 24,825,602 B Shares at a price of 17.00 euros per share
* Settlement expected to take place on Oct. 5 subject to customary closing conditions
* Proceeds of the placing will be used to finance part of the consideration for the acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp
Certain managers of Altice have subscribed for new Class B shares in an aggregate amount of 170 million euros
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.
