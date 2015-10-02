MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 2 Technip :
* Was awarded by Shell Offshore Inc. a contract for development of subsea infrastructure for the Stones project in the Gulf of Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 25 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco is in advanced talks with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over a plea deal that would involve it paying a large fine over its 2014 profit overstatement, Sky news said on Saturday.