BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 Nordea Bank Ab
* Says outcome from the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) is now finalised and will lead to an expected Common Equity Tier 1 ratio requirement of 15.4 pct by end of third quarter, compared to 14.9 pct as communicated by the Swedish FSA on 2 September 2015.
* Says by 30 June 2015, Nordea had a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.0 pct.
* Says the increased requirements mainly relate to inadequate second line of defence and its involvement in the governance of the IRB system and modelling. Included is also an add-on for operational risk from inspections relating to IT and key processes.
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016