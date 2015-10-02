Oct 2 Fagron NV :

* Announces that it has been approached by parties that have indicated an interest in a possible acquisition of all outstanding shares in Fagron

* Announces an update on its outlook for 2015

* Expects to realize turnover of between 470 million euros ($525.13 million) and 480 million euros, with a REBITDA of between 105 million euros and 115 million euros