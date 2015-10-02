BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
Oct 2 Fagron NV :
* Announces that it has been approached by parties that have indicated an interest in a possible acquisition of all outstanding shares in Fagron
* Announces an update on its outlook for 2015
* Expects to realize turnover of between 470 million euros ($525.13 million) and 480 million euros, with a REBITDA of between 105 million euros and 115 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.