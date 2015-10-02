Oct 2 Firstgroup Plc

* Overall trading for group is in line with management's expectations

* Our multi-year transformation plans continue to progress, despite a more challenging trading environment in some of our markets:

* greyhound: yield management project on track; flexing cost base to help mitigate reduced demand from cheaper fuel

* On a like-for-like basis, our uk rail division is outperforming our expectations, with strong passenger demand growth.

* For full year, we expect progress of our non-rail businesses to largely offset reduced size of our uk rail franchise portfolio compared with prior year,