BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
Oct 2 Biofrontera AG :
* Announces that it has received 74-day letter from food and drug administration (FDA) in approval process of Ameluz in USA
* FDA did not identify any potential review issues and set PDUFA date, day of approval letter, to 10 May 2016
* In its filing review, FDA did not identify any potential review issues and set PDUFA date, day of approval letter, to May 10, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1PRyw83 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.