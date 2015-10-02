BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
Oct 2 Photocure ASA :
* First patient enrolled in Hexvix/Cysview phase 3 market expansion study
* Results from phase 3 study are expected to be available in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.