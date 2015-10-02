Oct 2 Parrot SA :

* Has signed distribution agreements with Target and AT&T in the US

* Is increasing its shareholding of Micasense's capital, up to 51 pct, representing an additional investment of $7.4 million

* Agreement provides for reciprocal put and call options that may be exercised in 2019 based on Micasense's revenues and results for 2018

* Closing is expected to be completed in autumn 2015

* Is subscribing for a 1.35 million euros ($1.51 million) capital increase, giving it a 45 pct ownership interest in Iconem