Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 2 Parrot SA :
* Has signed distribution agreements with Target and AT&T in the US
* Is increasing its shareholding of Micasense's capital, up to 51 pct, representing an additional investment of $7.4 million
* Agreement provides for reciprocal put and call options that may be exercised in 2019 based on Micasense's revenues and results for 2018
* Closing is expected to be completed in autumn 2015
* Is subscribing for a 1.35 million euros ($1.51 million) capital increase, giving it a 45 pct ownership interest in Iconem Source text: bit.ly/1P8skud Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order