BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 Hoist Finance publ AB :
* Strengthens position in attractive asset class in Italy
* Announces acquisition of an NPL portfolio of assets relating to SMEs from Banco Popolare, 4th largest Bank in Italy by assets
* Says portfolio consists of about 9,000 claims with a nominal value of about 950 million euros ($1.1 billion)
* Says 10-year estimated remaining collections are 72 million euros
bit.ly/1YTiNeH
($1 = 0.8954 euros)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe)