Oct 2 Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Strengthens position in attractive asset class in Italy

* Announces acquisition of an NPL portfolio of assets relating to SMEs from Banco Popolare, 4th largest Bank in Italy by assets

* Says portfolio consists of about 9,000 claims with a nominal value of about 950 million euros ($1.1 billion)

* Says 10-year estimated remaining collections are 72 million euros

