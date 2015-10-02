BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 ADO Properties Sarl :
* Has entered into agreements to purchase in total 1,001 units in Berlin of which 885 are residential units and 116 are commercial units
* Purchase price for 100 pct of acquired assets amounts to 137 million euros ($153.00 million)
* Closing of transactions is expected to occur at end of October 2015
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016