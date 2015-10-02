FOREX-Dollar steadies after U.S. healthcare bill pulled
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices, adds quotes)
Oct 2 Bossard Holding AG :
* New warehouse will have an area of 6,100 square meters
* Expands warehouse capacities at their German location in Illerrieden. There, company invests 14 million euros ($15.6 million) into building a modern warehouse Source text: bit.ly/1KZkhJZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices, adds quotes)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)