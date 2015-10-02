Oct 2 Bossard Holding AG :

* New warehouse will have an area of 6,100 square meters

* Expands warehouse capacities at their German location in Illerrieden. There, company invests 14 million euros ($15.6 million) into building a modern warehouse Source text: bit.ly/1KZkhJZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)