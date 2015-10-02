BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 2 Advantag AG :
* Concludes cooperation agreement with Mora Carbon Consult in Trinidad and Tobago
* Agreement in form of joint-venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: