UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 2 Makarony Polskie SA :
* Its unit, Stoczek Natura Sp. z o.o., signs a deal to form a consortium with MP Service Sp. z o.o. until Dec. 31, 2018
* The consortium will cooperate on a project concerning production and sales of dried fruits, vegetables and mushrooms
* The consortium will equally participate in costs and share gains
* The parties also plan to develop innovative drying technologies in cooperation with the University of Life Sciences in Lublin, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.