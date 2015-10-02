Oct 2 Ambu A/S :

* Announces partnership with Coloplast on visualization product for the urology market

* Product is based on Ambu's videoscope technology, produced at Ambu's manufacturing site in Malaysia, and will be sold exclusively by Coloplast as of December

* Says collaboration is not expected to contribute significantly to top and bottom line in fiscal year 2015/16

Source text: bit.ly/1KViXZG

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)