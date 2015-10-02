BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
Oct 2 Ambu A/S :
* Announces partnership with Coloplast on visualization product for the urology market
* Product is based on Ambu's videoscope technology, produced at Ambu's manufacturing site in Malaysia, and will be sold exclusively by Coloplast as of December
* Says collaboration is not expected to contribute significantly to top and bottom line in fiscal year 2015/16
Source text: bit.ly/1KViXZG
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.