UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 2 Mybet Holding SE :
* Reached an agreement on sale of Mybet Group company C4U-Malta Ltd
* Both parties expect transaction to close in Q4 2015
* Selling price is 3 million euros ($3.3 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.