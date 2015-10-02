UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 2 Brait SE
* Intends to apply disposal proceeds towards full settlement of its R14.2 billion debt obligations.
* Balance of proceeds will be used for future investment activities and capital management.
* Transaction will increase Brait's stake in Iceland Foods to 57 pct
* Acquisition is subject to anti-trust clearance from Irish and Maltese authorities
* Has sold its 200 million Steinhoff shares through block trades in market, facilitated by Legae securities, for a consideration of approximately R16 billion
* Significant portion of these shares were sold at a price about Steinhoff 30-day volume weighted average price traded on JSE preceding date of sale
* Has reached agreement to acquire a further 38% of Iceland Foods for GBP172 million
* Consideration for above transaction will be paid from proceeds of Brait's recent GBP350 million convertible bond issuance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.