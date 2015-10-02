BRIEF-Jordan's United Insurance board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage:
Oct 2 KCI SA :
* Withdraws from acquisition of 75,403,143 series I shares of Gremi Media SA in exchange for 4,498 shares in Presspublica Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, March 26 Property giant China Vanke Co , the subject of a long-running battle for boardroom control, said on Sunday its core profit last year rose 19 percent, thanks to record sales.