BRIEF-Jordan's United Insurance board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage:
Oct 2 KCI SA :
* Decides to merge with Gremi Media SA
* The merger will be implemented via transfer of all assets of Gremi Media to KCI in exchange for KCI's shares of new issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 26 Property giant China Vanke Co , the subject of a long-running battle for boardroom control, said on Sunday its core profit last year rose 19 percent, thanks to record sales.