BRIEF-Egypt's Pioneers Holding FY consol profit rises
March 26 Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments
Oct 2 Aedifica SA :
* Announces acquisition of the Heydeveld rest home in Opwijk (Belgium)
* Transaction was partially financed by the issue of 19,856 new shares in the amount of 1 million euros ($1.13 million) Source text: bit.ly/1j5pV7C
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
March 26 Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Sunday with Saudi Arabia outperforming after its exchange announced progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.