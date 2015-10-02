Oct 2 Euronext:

* Proximus successfully lists a 500 million euros ($558.15 million) bond issue on Euronext Brussels

* Issue received with order book in excess of 2.2 billion euros (more than four times oversubscribed) and was placed with more than 125 European institutional investors Source text: bit.ly/1MMTTXu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)