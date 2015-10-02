BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* On 1 October 2015, it redeemed all of outstanding 5.92% non-cumulative fixed to floating rate preference shares callable 2015
* Shares redeemed at their par value and related american depositary receipts
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016