Oct 2 Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015 A/S :

* According to final results of Hellerup Finans' tender offer, the offer is annulled

* Hellerup Finans received acceptances from shareholders representing 2.01 pct of share and votes in Investeringsselskabet

* Hellerup Finans did not reach 50.01 pct of votes in Investeringsselskabet which means one of the offer condition is not met and the offer is annulled

