Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 2 Funds associated with Hellman & Friedman:
* Hellman & Friedman acquires controlling interest in Securitas Direct Verisure Group
* Latham and Watkins LLP and Ernst & Young LLP served as advisors for Hellman & Friedman LLC
* Since its founding in 1984, H&F has raised over $35 billion of committed capital (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order