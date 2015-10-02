Oct 2 Solidarity:
* Trade union Solidarity today concluded a three-year wage
increase agreement for employees in gold industry
* In contrast, Harmony Gold offered a salary increase of 6%
for next three years
* In terms of agreement miners, artisans and officials
working for Anglogold Ashanti will receive an increase of 6%
during first year of agreement
* In years two and three of agreement, workers will receive
either an increase of 6% or an increase equal to inflation rate,
whichever is highest
