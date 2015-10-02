BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Oct 2 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA (Sintesi) :
* Court in Milan postpones decision on suspension of dissolution of the company to Oct. 20
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing