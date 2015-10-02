BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
Oct 2 Pharmstandard PJSC :
* Says signs 5.00 billion roubles ($75.61 million) credit agreement in Alfa-Bank
* Credit will run till Dec. 31, 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1L1pOQl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.1250 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.