Oct 5 Sulzer AG :

* Renova shareholder group's stake in Sulzer now amounts to 21,536,386 Sulzer shares, corresponding to 62.86 pct of all sulzer shares

* According to preliminary final result, total of 10,106,380 Sulzer shares were tendered to Renova shareholder group under the mandatory offer, corresponding to 29.50 pct of all sulzer shares listed as of July 31 Source text - bit.ly/1j8Q9Gt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)