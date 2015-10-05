Oct 5 Evotec AG :

* Awarded multi-year contract to manage National Cancer Institute Chemical Biology Consortium Screening Libraries

* Evotec will provide compound management services to NCI Chemical Biology Consortium for a period of five years with a total estimated value of up to 4.5 million euros ($5.06 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)