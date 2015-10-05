BRIEF-Lindsay Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* Lindsay Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
Oct 5 Evotec AG :
* Awarded multi-year contract to manage National Cancer Institute Chemical Biology Consortium Screening Libraries
* Evotec will provide compound management services to NCI Chemical Biology Consortium for a period of five years with a total estimated value of up to 4.5 million euros ($5.06 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lindsay Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Lannett voluntarily pays down additional $25 million of revolving credit facility