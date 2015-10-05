Oct 5 Euronext NV :

* September 2015 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 8,071 million euros ($9.07 billion)(+35 pct compared with September 2014)

* Activity on ETFs remained particularly dynamic during September with an average daily transaction value at 614 million euros, up 105 pct

* September 2015, average daily volume on commodities derivatives remained flat when compared to September 2014, with an average daily volume of 58,697 contracts

* September 2015 average daily volume on individual equity derivatives was up at 233,212 contracts (+5 pct compared with September 2014)

* Sept. 15 was most active day of year on FTSE EPRA/NAREIT europe future with 13,478 contracts traded

* September 2015 average daily volume on equity index derivatives was up at 247,100 contracts (+9 pct compared with September 2014)