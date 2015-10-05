Oct 5 ICA Gruppen AB

* Says completes the offer to acquire the shares in Hemtex AB

* Says holds 98.3 percent of capital and votes in Hemtex

* Says extends the acceptance period to 15 October 2015, in order to give remaining shareholders an additional possibility to accept

* Says intends to initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Hemtex and promote a de-listing of Hemtex' shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

* Says does not intend to acquire any shares in Hemtex outside the Offer