UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 5 ICA Gruppen AB
* Says completes the offer to acquire the shares in Hemtex AB
* Says holds 98.3 percent of capital and votes in Hemtex
* Says extends the acceptance period to 15 October 2015, in order to give remaining shareholders an additional possibility to accept
* Says intends to initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Hemtex and promote a de-listing of Hemtex' shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.
* Says does not intend to acquire any shares in Hemtex outside the Offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.