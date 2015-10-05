BRIEF-Store Capital raises $235 million in term debt
* Store Capital Corp - notes were sold to a group of qualified institutional buyers at an interest rate of 4.32%
Oct 5 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* Says a new store opens in central Sundsvall in 2016
* Says contract is for 5 years
* Contract value amounts to about 3 million Swedish crowns ($359,157)
* Says tenant will have access to facilities already on Oct. 1 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3529 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Store Capital Corp - notes were sold to a group of qualified institutional buyers at an interest rate of 4.32%
* RBI - decided to assign the lead bank responsibility of districts hitherto held by the associate banks to State Bank of India Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oebFQi) Further company coverage: