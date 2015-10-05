Oct 5 HM Treasury:

* Government announces next steps on Lloyds retail sale

* HM Treasury announces today that a retail sale of Lloyds Banking Group shares will be launched next spring

* It is government's intention to fully exit from its Lloyds shareholding in coming months, and as part of this at least £2bn of shares will be sold to retail investors.

* Members of public will be offered a discount of 5% of market price, with a bonus share for every 10 shares for those who hold their investment for more than a year

* All proceeds from share sales are used to pay down national debt

* Value of bonus share incentive will be capped at £200 per investor

* People applying for investments of less than £1,000 will be prioritised. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: