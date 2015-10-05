BRIEF-RBI says it has been decided to assign SLBC convenorship of Telangana to SBI
* It has been decided to assign the SLBC convenorship of the state of Telangana to State Bank of India
Oct 5 KBC Groep NV :
* KBC Asset Management sells stake in Union Kbc Asset Management to Union Bank Of India
* Union Bank of India and KBC Asset Management have reached agreement on sale of KBC Asset Management's 49 pct stake in Union KBC Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd
* Both parties agreed not to disclose any financial details about deal
* Transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approval in India, will have no impact on joint venture's client positions and product portfolio
* It will not have any material impact either on KBC Group's earnings and capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus profit 109,795 dinars year ago