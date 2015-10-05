Oct 5 GreenItaly1 SpA :

* Prima Holding Srl (PH), owner of 100 percent of Prima Vera SpA, says that it undertakes the commitment towards GreenItaly1 to ensure that Prima Vera SpA distributes an extraordinary dividend of 0.50 euro ($0.5618) per share after that the reverse takeover of GreenItaly1 is completed

* PH also undertakes the commitment to ensure the distribution of the extraordinary dividend by January 2016

