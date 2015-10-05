Oct 5 Bayn Europe AB :

* Withdraws decision on revised option terms; carries out rights issue of about 3.2 million Swedish crowns

* Says 21 existing shares will entitle the holder to subscribe for four new shares at 5.00 Swedish crowns ($0.6015) per share

Source text: bit.ly/1jJpMXw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3123 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)