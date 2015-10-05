Oct 5 Tallink Grupp AS :

* Says in Sept. transported 632,379 passengers, which is nearly a 7 pct increase compared to Sept. 2014

* Says in Sept. number of passenger vehicles increased by 2 pct to 86,324 in same comparison

* Says in Sept. number of cargo units increased by almost 1 pct to 28,082 units in same comparison Source text - bit.ly/1hkIvXI

