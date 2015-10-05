BRIEF-RBI says it has been decided to assign SLBC convenorship of Telangana to SBI
* It has been decided to assign the SLBC convenorship of the state of Telangana to State Bank of India
Oct 5 eQ Oyj :
* eQ real estate funds acquired properties for 57 million euros ($64.01 million)
* Two funds have acquired properties for 230 million euros in 2015 and acquisitions will continue with growth of funds
($1 = 0.8905 euros)
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus profit 109,795 dinars year ago